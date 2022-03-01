Advertisement

Police searching for wanted person in South Lake Tahoe

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Mar. 1, 2022
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is warning people to avoid the Lakeview Avenue area while officers look for a wanted subject.

They are asking anyone who is in the area to stay alert and lock doors and windows.

There are several marked and unmarked vehicles in the area, police said.

The public is urged to not call dispatch while the situation is ongoing.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

