Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lyon County

Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting(MGN)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:05 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after someone was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer at a Wellington restaurant. A person with a gun was reported at Rosie’s Place on Highway 208 around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Yerington Police Department, and Nevada State Police all responded to the incident.

The suspect was eventually shot and killed. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or which agency the officer who shot the suspect worked for.

The shooting is being investigated by the Nevada Division of Investigation. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the coroner investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting aimed gun at detectives

Latest News

Reno Police and Fire respond after an RPD officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl on February...
RPD officer taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure
Richard Pacheco
Man facing child abuse charges, accused of firing gun inside home
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tick engorged with blood after a feeding for a week
What makes ticks tick?