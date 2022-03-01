Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lyon County

WELLINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after someone was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer at a Wellington restaurant. A person with a gun was reported at Rosie’s Place on Highway 208 around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Yerington Police Department, and Nevada State Police all responded to the incident.

The suspect was eventually shot and killed. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or which agency the officer who shot the suspect worked for.

The shooting is being investigated by the Nevada Division of Investigation. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the coroner investigation.

