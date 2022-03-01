Advertisement

New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event.(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:14 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city.

Masks against COVID-19 are required only in indoor public spaces.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open the day with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black riders wearing blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, followed by lots of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

