New details released in Carson City deputy-involved shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released new details following a deputy-involved shooting that stemmed from an alleged catalytic converter theft.

It happened Feb. 22, 2022 in the area of N. Curry Street and E. Adeline Street.

Deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. to reports of a man trying to steal a catalytic converter and found 21-year-old Luis Santana of Carson City armed with a machete, a hatchet, and a blow torch. Investigators said he was trying to set both his car and another car parked nearby on fire.

A deputy with the Mobile Outreach and Safety Team tried to negotiate with him for more than two hours but was unsuccessful. Deputies then used less than lethal force including pepper balls and bean bags, but those too were unsuccessful in subduing the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Santana was shot twice by Deputy Jonathan Tripp after he took off running and allegedly charged a 66-year-old man standing near his garage. Investigators said Santana was holding the machete in a threatening and aggressive manner and deputies believed he intended to hurt the man.

The moments leading up to the shooting can be seen on footage from Deputy Tripp’s body worn camera.

Santana was taken to Renown for treatment. Once released from the hospital, he will be formally booked into the Carson City Jail.

He faces charges of Assault With a Deadly Weapon Against an Elderly Person, Resisting a Public Officer, and 3rd and 4th Degree Arson.

Deputy Tripp was placed on paid leave while the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting.

