Martinez Guzman sentenced to life in prison for Reno murders

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Salvadoran immigrant who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with four Northern Nevada murders was sentenced Monday in Washoe County to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole.

Wilber Martinez Guzman pleaded guilty back in October 2021 to two counts of first-degree murder in the January 2019 deaths of Gerald and Sharon David in Reno.

In addition to the life sentences, Guzman was also sentenced to 36 to 90 years for other minor charges including use of a deadly weapon and burglary.

Guzman will be sentenced Thursday in Douglas County for the killings of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken in Gardnerville during the two-week crime spree. He will be sentenced Friday in Carson City in connection to stolen property charges.

