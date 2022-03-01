Martinez Guzman gets life without, faces another sentencing Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the brief period of a week in January of 2019 a series of four murders-=two Douglas County women and a Reno area couple--shocked western Nevada and had everyone looking over their shoulder.

But the arrest of a young Salvadoran immigrant followed quickly. Evidence was strong, in fact then19 year old Wilber Martinez Guzman confessed, still the case threatened to drag on. There were language issues. The defense’s desire to investigate his background in his home country and two decisions by both district attorney’s---to try all four crimes together in Washoe County and to seek the death penalty. t

Then the state Supreme Court nixed the joint prosecution. meaning there would be separate trials. Families would have to wait longer for justice. A deal was struck. the two D-A’s took the death penalty off the table and Martinez Guzman agreed to plead guilty.

That brought us s sentencing hearing Monday.

Washoe District Attorney Chris Hicks still gave the court the outline of the case against Martinez Guzman, walking through the crimes which began with the burglary of the south Truckee Meadows home of Jerry and Sherry David, ending with their murders more than a week later after Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken were shot in their Gardnerville homes. Te motive for the crimes Hicks said--was mundane--Martinez Guzman needed money for a car payment and his methamphetamine habit. but This day-he said--should be about the Davids--an active couple with strong ties to the community and a large family. and group of friends..

One by one many of them took the stand, giving the court a glimpse of the emotional damage the Davids’ deaths had left. Each urged the maximum sentence--something already predetermined by the plea deal.

Finally, Judge Connie Steinheimer did just that, giving Martinez Guzman two sentences of life without the possibility of parole, adding up to 90 years for a list of lesser counts, burglary among them, all to be served consecutively. Martinez Guzman will never be released.

But in Douglas County, two other families--those of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken wait for the same justice. that will come Thursday. Acourt appearance in Carson City on related stolen property charges follows on Friday.

