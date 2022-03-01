Advertisement

Man facing child abuse charges, accused of firing gun inside home

Richard Pacheco
Richard Pacheco(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun inside a home in Lemmon Valley.

Richard Pacheco, 37, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (due to a prior domestic battery conviction), one felony count of Discharging a Firearm from Within a Structure, and one felony count of Child Abuse.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check at a home on Limnol Street off Lemmon Drive around 8 p.m. on February 27, 2022. They found a woman and her 13-year-old daughter outside the home visibly upset.

The mother told deputies Pacheco was firing his gun within the home. Deputies also heard multiple gunshots coming from the house, and dispatch reported multiple calls from neighbors about the gunshots.

As other agencies responded to the home, officers with the Reno Police Department detained a man who was running from the area and who matched Pacheco’s description. The sheriff’s office said a second man inside the home, who is considered a witness, voluntarily exited to speak with deputies.

After searching the home, deputies found a semi-automatic handgun as well as multiple bullet holes in the 13-year-old’s bedroom. Two of those bullet holes went through the exterior wall of the house.

