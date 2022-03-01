Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Celebrating National Pancake Day with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s apple cinnamon whiskey flapjacks

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Morning Break celebrate National Pancake Day the Chef Jonathan Chapin way! The Reno Recipes chef whipped up some apple cinnamon whiskey pancakes complete with the use of local Big Horn Olive Oil Company’s spicy maple syrup and Verdi Local Distillery apple cinnamon whiskey.

Ingredients:

  • 3 honey crisp apples
  • 8 strawberries
  • 2 tbsp. cinnamon sugar
  • Pancake mix
  • 2 tbsp. vanilla
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1/4 cup apple cinnamon whiskey (Verdi Local Distillery)
  • Spicy maple syrup (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • Whipped cream

Directions:

  1. Mix up pancake mix as directed, add vanilla and sliced strawberries.
  2. In a separate pan, sauté sliced apples in butter.
  3. When apples begin to soften, add whiskey and cinnamon sugar until apples become pliable.
  4. In a small pan heat up syrup with butter.
  5. Make your pancakes and form into stacks.
  6. Ladle butter syrup over pancakes, top with apples, finish with whipped cream.
  7. Have the best National Pancake Day ever!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Sierra Food Market for the groceries, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair, and Nail Artistry by Rose for Katey’s polish.

