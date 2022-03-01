KOLO Cooks: Celebrating National Pancake Day with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s apple cinnamon whiskey flapjacks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Morning Break celebrate National Pancake Day the Chef Jonathan Chapin way! The Reno Recipes chef whipped up some apple cinnamon whiskey pancakes complete with the use of local Big Horn Olive Oil Company’s spicy maple syrup and Verdi Local Distillery apple cinnamon whiskey.

Mix up pancake mix as directed, add vanilla and sliced strawberries.

In a separate pan, sauté sliced apples in butter.

When apples begin to soften, add whiskey and cinnamon sugar until apples become pliable.

In a small pan heat up syrup with butter.

Make your pancakes and form into stacks.

Ladle butter syrup over pancakes, top with apples, finish with whipped cream.