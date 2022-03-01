Advertisement

California, Oregon, Washington to end school mask mandates

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have announced that schoolchildren will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 12.

The governors of the three states announced the measure in a joint statement as part of new indoor mask policies that come as coronavirus case and hospitalization rates decline across the West Coast.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at schools and most indoor places regardless of vaccination status.

The milestone comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery.

