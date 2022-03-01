Advertisement

Breast cancers detected on mammograms may be over-diagnosed, study says

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening...
The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:25 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study published Monday in the Journal Annals of Internal Medicine indicates breast cancers found in women using mammograms can be over-diagnosed.

The researchers defined an over-diagnosis as cancer spotted on a screening that wouldn’t have caused any signs or symptoms in the patient’s remaining lifetime.

Experts say over-diagnosis is one of the chief harms possible with mammograms, because it can lead to unnecessary treatment and stress.

One of the study’s co-authors noted, however, that though the results show over-diagnosis is a problem, it’s not as frequent as other studies suggest.

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting aimed gun at detectives

Latest News

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city as convoy nears Kyiv
Wisconsin Democrats say President Biden rose to the challenges of his first year
Wisconsin Democrats say President Biden rose to the challenges of his first year
The U.S. and allies have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves as the...
Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid Ukraine war
Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020