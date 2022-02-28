What makes ticks tick?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Researchers at one UNR lab find ticks fascinating. Better yet, they realize a tick’s disease-causing capabilities.

Not enough is known about them. Which is why a discovery made here has gained world-wide attention.

“We are very excited about what we’ve accomplished over the last three years,” says Professor Monika Gulia-Nuss Ph.D.at UNR Biosciences. “In spite of the pandemic,” she adds.

What they’ve accomplished is a way to extract DNA from tick eggs to further understand the tick, as well as potentially manipulate the DNA. That can perhaps lead to controlling populations or even their disease spreading capability.

It wasn’t easy.

Researchers had to get past eggs which are heavily fortified with a coating. Which means researchers turned their sights on the female who can product two to five thousand eggs before she dies.

“So, the mother has this organ that secretes wax on the outside of the eggs,” says Professor Michael Pham Ph.D, a biochemist.. “So, we drained that and also degraded the outside surface of the egg,” he says.

That allowed Professor Pham to extract DNA from the tick eggs under a microscope with specialized equipment. Something physically impossible by researchers before now.

Such progress however simply brings on even more questions to be answered.

“What is going to happen next,” asks Andrew Nuss Ph.D. He is an entomologist with the UNR College of Agriculture, and also involved in the research. “Climate is changings, what is going to happen to ticks? Are their habitats going to expand? Or do those habitats shrink.? Or are other ticks ripe for coming into our environment?” he says.

mmcvicar@nevada.unr.edu

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.