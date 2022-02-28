‘Summer of Soul’ exhibit at Nevada Museum of Art

It was a music festival that brought thousands of people together in 1969, but it’s not Woodstock. It was the Harlem Cultural Festival, and if you’re not familiar with it, you’re not alone.

Which is why the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society partnered with the Nevada Museum of Art to host the “Summer of Soul” exhibit – to showcase the artists featured in the documentary film, with the same title. The film is never-before-seen footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival and produced by musician Questlove of The Roots. Giving viewers get a taste of the rich music and history that embody black culture.

“We just want to have the community come out and make sure that they if you will indulge in any moment and opportunity to learn more about black people not just locally but nationwide and worldwide,” said Jessica Vann, president of the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society.

“For me it’s great because it shows how history is continuous, it shows that it is always impacting us, and that music - that black culture - that black history- has always had a stamp on this world,” said KaPreace Young, who attended the showing and visited the exhibit.

Organizers of the event echo the sentiment: “It’s about connecting people to the culture.”

The film is also streaming on Hulu.

And be sure to head on over to the museum for an immersive experience, where you can listen to music from artists featured in the film by simply snapping a picture of the codes on display in the exhibit.

The exhibit is set to run through March 20.

More information: https://www.nevadaart.org/art/exhibitions/summer-of-soul-a-look-at-the-1969-harlem-cultural-festival/

