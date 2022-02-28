Steps you can take to brave the stock market jitters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The stock market has endured severe stressors in the last few years including the pandemic, Russia invading Ukraine, and the cryptocurrency crash of 2018.

Many of our KOLO 8 readers are likely worried, maybe even tempted to remove some of their money from the stock market and that’s why in this “What Matters to You Report” KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond sat down with a local private wealth advisor to ask him about the best general actions you can take with your money to navigate these unprecedented times we’re now in.

Michael Angier is the owner of the Ameriprise Financial Franchise at 5305 Reno Corporate Drive Suite 200 in Reno. He has shared his wealth advice for 24 years and works on a team of five advisors. Together they guide 700 clients.

Bond asked him what he wants to say to someone concerned about the stock market’s recent volatility.

”Don’t panic. Long term. We’re always going to have short term volatility. It’s the long term that matters,” said Angier.

In fact, he is echoing something Warren Buffet has said be “fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

”Normal volatility. Great time to invest,” said Angier.

He says volatility is a good time to invest because buyers are essentially getting stocks at bargain prices.

Angier says since 2000, the stock market has grown each year on average by 7.15 percent despite all the boom and bust cycles.

There are exceptions to the general rule, for example Angier will generally start reducing his clients risk three to five years before retirement, but he says there is no one approach.

He says he prepared his clients before the stock market dropped 35 percent in 2020.”I had six clients that were supposed to retire in 2020. They all retired in 2020 and the reason for that is we had them in a conservative position before that even happen,” Angier says.

Bond also asked about the best retirement investment tool to give his viewers the biggest return in their golden years.

”Can’t emphasize enough the ROTH IRA and ROTH 401K. They are the most powerful tool you can invest in,” Angier says.

You pay taxes on the money before it goes into the accounts, but it grows tax free and it’s not taxed when you withdraw the money ‚within the terms of the retirement account agreement, to spend.

”Tax free money when you retire is a very healthy thing,” Angier says.

Your two biggest bills at retirement will likely be medical bills and taxes. Eliminating them will save you a lot.

”The biggest thing is setting goals right? And monitoring those goals. Keep track of that. It sounds really corny and simple, but it’s true. Don’t panic. Don’t sell off. Stay the course,” Angier said.

”The biggest thing is setting goals right? And monitoring those goals. Keep track of that. It sounds really corney and simple, but it’s true. Don’t panic. Don’t sell off. Stay the course,” Angier said.

Click here to learn about six common retirement myths.

Click here to learn about steps you can take to maximize your retirement income.

Click here to learn more about balancing savings for retirement and college at the same time.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.