‘Reno Stands With Ukraine’ event happening Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is inviting the community to a solidarity event amid the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

On Tuesday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. members of the Reno City Council and others will gather at City Plaza for the “Reno Stands with Ukraine” event.

Community members are invited to show support by bringing sunflowers to add to the BELIEVE sculpture.

Over the weekend, a rally was held in downtown Reno to show support for Ukraine.

Since the invasion started on Thursday, the United Nations said more than 500,000 people have fled the Ukraine for neighboring countries.

