Record donation to Nevada Athletics paves way for big projects

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Athletic Director Doug Knuth called the latest donations to Wolf Pack Athletics ‘transformational.’

The donations, which totaled $8 million, came in two donations of $2 million by anonymous donors, and a $4 million gift - the largest in the history of Nevada Athletics - by Eric and Linda Lannes.

“When Wolf Pack Athletics wins it’s good for our entire university,” said Knuth. “It’s good for our entire community. We need that help. We need that investment. We need that support.”

The $8 million will go toward building new locker rooms and lounges. At a press conference with Knuth there were renderings of the project on display.

The facility will be built just west of the Ramon Sessions Basketball Performance Center on what is now a grassy area.

“This will help us in recruiting,” said Knuth. “This will help us in the player development space to give them additional resources for the student athlete experience, which is a big deal for us.”

While the $8 million in donations is strictly for this basketball project other programs at Nevada could also benefit.

Knuth alluded to a larger capital campaign for the athletic department. An announcement on other projects is scheduled for the spring.

“Here is a time to get on board. We have this campaign going and we are elevating our program,” Knuth said. “Everyone can get involved some way. Whether it’s making an annual fund gift and giving $100, $500 each year that helps. We need that help.”

The project involving new locker rooms and lounges is in the design phase and has an estimated completion date of 2024.

