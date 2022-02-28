Rally held in Reno to show support for Ukraine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dozens of people gathered Sunday to show support for Ukraine as it continues fighting off a Russian invasion. It happened at the Believe sign in Downtown Reno.

There were people from Ukraine and Russia. All were vocal about stopping the war.

“We are not Putin,” said Anna Gartsuva, who is from Russia. “We are against his actions. We are against what he is doing. We don’t want war. We want peace.”

Vladimir Mityushin, who is also from Russia, says Russian President Vladimir Putin should be arrested.

“It’s really terrible,” said Mityushin. “It’s really painful for all of us to see what is happening now. Putin and his military’s invasion of Ukraine is a crime.”

The rally was organized by Alyona Naekrasova. She’s from Ukraine and has family there.

“I got a text from my Mom. “We are in the basement. There are a lot of bombings right now.” It was the scariest text in my life.”

Since the invasion began, communication has been spotty.

“Sometimes we have connection. Sometimes no, because sometimes they just have no internet. So we communicate when we can, because they also don’t have internet in the basement. This quiet is just killing me because I just don’t know what’s happening with them.”

Naekrasova hopes rallies like the one held in Reno will draw more support for Ukraine and its people.

“It is horrible what is going on right now in Ukraine and I want everybody to see how we can support.”

One way you can help out is by donating to the International Rescue Comittee, which is working to help refugees. You can find more information on that here.

