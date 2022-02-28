Nevada grand jury to get case of boy’s body found in freezer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors in Nevada filed additional charges and will ask a grand jury to review evidence that a Las Vegas man held a woman and her children captive, killed her 4-year-old son and hid the body in a garage freezer.

Brandon Toseland’s defense attorney, Scott Coffee, told reporters Monday that he wants to review evidence and hear how the boy died.

Toseland was arrested Feb. 22 after a 7-year-old schoolgirl gave her teacher notes saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead.

Coffee acknowledged that police found a large hole dug in recent weeks in Toseland’s small backyard. He said Toseland intends to plead not guilty to murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.