Nevada grand jury to get case of boy’s body found in freezer

Brandon Lee Toseland
Brandon Lee Toseland(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors in Nevada filed additional charges and will ask a grand jury to review evidence that a Las Vegas man held a woman and her children captive, killed her 4-year-old son and hid the body in a garage freezer.

Brandon Toseland’s defense attorney, Scott Coffee, told reporters Monday that he wants to review evidence and hear how the boy died.

Toseland was arrested Feb. 22 after a 7-year-old schoolgirl gave her teacher notes saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead.

Coffee acknowledged that police found a large hole dug in recent weeks in Toseland’s small backyard. He said Toseland intends to plead not guilty to murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges.

