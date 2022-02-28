Navigating the Reno housing market this spring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The housing market in Northern Nevada and Tahoe continues to get more competitive. The Reno-Sparks Association of Relators shares advice as the spring market approaches.

It is important to research pricing on homes and the pace of the market. RSAR recommends having a realtor to guide you through the loan process. First-time homebuyers can utilize various grant programs. The Federal Housing Grants provide homebuyers assistance in those upfront costs of the mortgage process. RSAR says homebuyers should also consider putting in some sweat-equity, it will save money and increase the value of your home in the future.

Gary MacDonald, Former President with Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors predicted what type of market Reno will have this coming season,

“This market has been a seller’s market for a very long time. Nothing on the horizon says that’s going to change. if you’re a buyer be ready to go. Have everything in order and good luck and we’ll find you a house,” MacDonald said.

To those who are looking to sell, it is best to get your home listed sooner rather than later. RSAR predicts it will be a strong spring market.

For more information on navigating the housing market in Northern Nevada and Tahoe, click here.

