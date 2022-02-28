McQueen student taken into custody for bringing gun to school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A student at McQueen High School was taken into custody Monday after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

According to a message sent to parents Feb. 28, 2022 from Principal Amy Marable, the student was taken into custody without incident and the school was not placed on lockdown.

The principal did not say if the gun was loaded.

“We consistently remind our students to report any information that concerns them, and we are grateful to those who brought us this critical information today,” Marable said.

Classes are continuing and everyone is safe, the principal continued.

She said the school is working with school police as the incident is investigated.

It is one of a few incidents in recent weeks where students have allegedly brought guns to school. Last week, a student was arrested at Carson High School, the Carson City School District reported. Washoe County School District police are also investigating two incidents earlier this month and in January.

