Las Vegas Metro officer arrested on armed robbery charge

LAS VEGAS (KOLO) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday arrested one of their own on two counts of robbery at a Las Vegas casino

Caleb Mitchell Rogers, 33, was also booked on charges of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas Metro said they got a call at 6:56 a.m. of a robbery at a casino near South Valley Boulevard and West Flamingo Road about a half-mile west of Interstate 15.

After contacting security, officers identified Rogers as the suspect. Police arrested Rogers and booked him into the Clark County jail.

Rogers worked for Las Vegas Metro since 2015 and was assigned to community policing in the Bolden Area Command, which is about a mile north of where the alleged robbery happened. Las Vegas Metro said he is suspended without pay pending the criminal and civilian investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.