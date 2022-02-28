Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak’s office responds to incident at Las Vegas restaurant

In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of...
In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency amid coronavirus fears, at a news conference in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak’s office released a statement Monday following an incident at a Las Vegas restaurant over the weekend.

According to the Governor’s Communications Director, Meghin Delaney, the governor was walking through the restaurant with his wife and daughter when he was approached by a customer who asked to take a photo with him.

In a statement, Delaney said:

“(The governor) is deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage. We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans.

The Governor works on behalf of all Nevadans – even those who disagree with him – and he will continue to do so. He appreciates the professionalism shown by the restaurant employees and looks forward to continuing to support Nevada’s small businesses and their employees. The Governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement about the incident:

“This is absolutely unacceptable behavior. I am glad Governor Steve Sisolak and the First Lady are safe, and I urge all Nevadans to reject this type of violent rhetoric.”

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford also released this statement:

“Completely unacceptable! We all should denounce this verbal attack and racist diatribe against the Governor and First Lady. Thankfully no violence ensued. Real patriots don’t act like this, and anyone perpetrating these actions should be held accountable.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car
The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting aimed gun at detectives

Latest News

Tori Gibbs and Robert Collins are facing charges in connection with a 2020 murder in Churchill...
Two arrested in connection with Churchill County murder
The RSAR shares what buyers and sellers should do as the spring market approaches.
Navigating the Reno housing market this spring
SUNDAY WEB WEATHER
SUNDAY WEB WEATHER
Record donation to Nevada Athletics paves way for big projects
Record donation to Nevada Athletics paves way for big projects