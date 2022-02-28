Gov. Sisolak’s office responds to incident at Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak’s office released a statement Monday following an incident at a Las Vegas restaurant over the weekend.

According to the Governor’s Communications Director, Meghin Delaney, the governor was walking through the restaurant with his wife and daughter when he was approached by a customer who asked to take a photo with him.

In a statement, Delaney said:

“(The governor) is deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage. We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans.

The Governor works on behalf of all Nevadans – even those who disagree with him – and he will continue to do so. He appreciates the professionalism shown by the restaurant employees and looks forward to continuing to support Nevada’s small businesses and their employees. The Governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement about the incident:

“This is absolutely unacceptable behavior. I am glad Governor Steve Sisolak and the First Lady are safe, and I urge all Nevadans to reject this type of violent rhetoric.”

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford also released this statement:

“Completely unacceptable! We all should denounce this verbal attack and racist diatribe against the Governor and First Lady. Thankfully no violence ensued. Real patriots don’t act like this, and anyone perpetrating these actions should be held accountable.”

