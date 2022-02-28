February storms help ski resorts but do little to boost snowpack

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Federal water master Chad Blanchard made the trip to Mt Rose Summit on Monday for the third of four annual snow surveys, and was disappointed by the results.

“With the very dry conditions in January and February - which are supposed to be our two biggest months - the conditions are not looking good as far as storing a lot of water,” he noted.

Hydrologist Jeff Anderson measured the snow depth – which was 76 inches deep at the SNOTEL site located within the confines of Mt Rose Ski Tahoe, and also weighed it to check the water content – which the snow had over 27 inches of.

“The old adage boom or bust is how our water supply happens and we’ve seen both this year,” Anderson said.

Following the storms in October and December the snowpack was at 200%. But following a January with no snow, and a February with very little – that number is down to as low as 77% at some sites around the region, and 86% at the Mt Rose site.

Despite the dry start to 2022, Anderson says some areas are still enjoying very good water years.

“Topaz Lake which feeds the Yerington area actually has a lot more storage than last year in fact almost twice as much,” he mentioned.

The hope is March will bring in some snow and help turn this year around, but as of Monday, there wasn’t a lot of optimism about that happening.

