Base-to-Base Gondola at Palisades Tahoe to open for 22/23 season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction of the Base-to-Base Gondola at Palisades Tahoe is moving along and is expected to be operating for the 22/23 season.

The $65 million gondola is part of a $344 million investment from Alterra Mountain Company.

The gondola will connect the two mountains of Palisades Tahoe (formerly Squaw Valley) for the first time, creating a combined 6,000 acres of terrain.

Skiers and riders will be able to use the gondola to travel between the two base areas, The Village at Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Lodge, in about 16 minutes instead of getting in their cars. According to the ski resort, the gondola will be able to transport 1,400 people per hour in 8-passenger cabins.

According to Alterra, it is the first gondola of its kind in North America, with four terminals connecting the two base areas via a climb of nearly 2,000 vertical feet.

Back in 2020, conservationists at Lake Tahoe dropped a lawsuit challenging plans to build the gondola in exchange for neighboring land purchases and other wildlife protection measures.

Alterra’s $344 million investment will also go toward resort development, terrain expansion, and skier services upgrades at the company’s other 14 destinations.

“This historic investment is clear evidence of our commitment to deliver a premier guest experience at our North American destinations and our engagement towards the long-term future of our mountains,” said Rusty Gregory, CEO, Alterra Mountain Company. “More than ever, we continue to infuse meaningful capital into projects that will transform our base areas while significantly improving our physical and digital on-mountain offerings to ensure that our guests experience the best of the mountains.”

