Six in custody after Carson City robbery and burglary

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office took six people into custody Sunday following an armed robbery and a burglary overnight.

The robbery happened about 3:30 a.m. at the Extra Mile Chevron gas station on North Carson Street. Two males armed with handguns took cash and products from the gas station, the sheriff’s office said.

About 6:07 a.m. the sheriff’s office learned of a burglary at an East William Street gas station that happened about 1:38 a.m. Surveillance video showed the burglars looked like the robbery suspects. The suspects stole products from the store.

Then at 6:11 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of South Division Street. Deputies arrived and found a female, who denied there was a disturbance but refused to allow deputies inside the apartment.

Deputies noticed items outside the apartment that resembled property taken in the robbery and the burglary. More deputies were called to secure the area.

At 9:20 a.m., a female and a male left the apartment and were detained. Deputies got a warrant to go into the apartment and detain four more males. The last person left the apartment and was taken into custody about 10:45 a.m.

The search of the apartment turned up items stolen from the robbery and burglary and items that are linked to other burglaries and attempted burglaries in the last month in Carson City, including two stolen handguns.

Taken into custody were Mariana Perez, 20, of Carson City; Marty Avila, 18, of Sparks; Marshall Williams, 18, of Dresslerville; and juveniles from Douglas County, Susanville and Markleeville.

