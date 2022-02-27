Advertisement

Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum opens

Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum with William Lobster Sr. and Joe Copa.
Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum with William Lobster Sr. and Joe Copa.(Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -After two years of planning, the Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum open on Saturday.

Housed in the original Black Springs Firehouse that was built in the late 1960s, the museum brings a spotlight to some of Nevada’s history that may not be so widely known.

“This place is called actually Grandview Terrace now but the people that are moving in here don’t know that it used to be Black Springs,” says Kenneth Dalton, founder and president of Our Story Inc, the non-profit that brought this vision brought to life.

Nevada’s first-ever African American fire chief, William Lobster Sr., hailed from Black Springs. People can learn more about him at the museum.

William Lobster Jr., came from Oregon to help honor his father’s legacy. Dan Coppa, son of Joe Coppa, a former Washoe County commissioner who played a big role in developing the black springs firehouse. The two men met for the first time at the dedication and recreated a photo opportunity their fathers took more than 50 years ago.

“When i heard about this event there was no way I was going to miss it,” William Lobster Jr. said.

‘’It’s humbling and, if you will, very moving for me and my family, ‘’ Coppa said.

The museum is expected to open to the public in the spring.

