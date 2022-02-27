Nevada Women’s Fund gets new CEO, president

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ila Achtabowski is the new president and chief executive officer of the Nevada Women’s Fund, which seeks to empower women through education.

Achtabowski replaces Isabelle Rodriguez Wilson, who announced her retirement last month.

Achtabowski was born and raised in Fallon. She has served as CEO of her family’s small loan company since 1999.

She served as interim executive director at Junior Achievement of Northern Nevadaand also served o the Washoe County School District Career and Technical Education Board ad also served on the board of the Sierra Nevada Chapter of National Charity League.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to assume this role for an organization that does such important and empowering work for our region,” Achtabowski said in a statement. “The Nevada Women’s Fund staff and Board of Directors continue to be an esteemed and powerful group that truly have the success of women and families at the forefront of their mission.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.