Mural in downtown Quincy vandalized

The vandalism to the Mountain Maidu Indian mural in downtown Quincy, Calif.
The vandalism to the Mountain Maidu Indian mural in downtown Quincy, Calif.(Plumas County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) -One person is was arrested Saturday after vandalism to the Mountain Mauidu Indian mural in downtown Quincy, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.

The person, identified only as female, was arrested on a charge unrelated to the vandalism of the mural at Main Street and Bradley Street in Quincy.

But the case will be referred to the Plumas County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution for vandalism.

A sergeant and deputy responded to the mural at about 11:12 p.m. after a report of vandalism. They found a female with paint on her and her clothing that matched the paint on the mural.

Anyone with information is asked to the sheriff’s office at 530-283-6300.

