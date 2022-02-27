Advertisement

Masks now optional on Washoe County school buses

Mask mandate graphic
Mask mandate graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Mask wearing is now optional for Washoe County School District.

The school district announced Sunday that masks will not be required beginning Monday for students and staff while riding in school district buses or vans.

“The CDC is making this change to align with new guidance lifting mask requirements inside classrooms where there is a low- or medium community level of COVID illness,” the school district said.

