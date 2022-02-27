Masks now optional on Washoe County school buses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Mask wearing is now optional for Washoe County School District.

The school district announced Sunday that masks will not be required beginning Monday for students and staff while riding in school district buses or vans.

“The CDC is making this change to align with new guidance lifting mask requirements inside classrooms where there is a low- or medium community level of COVID illness,” the school district said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.