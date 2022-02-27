Challenged Athletes Foundation hosts adaptive ski & biathlon clinic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) held an adaptive ski and biathlon clinic at Tahoe Donner Saturday. It was an opportunity for people with physical challenges to to participate in the two sports.

“Cross-Country skiing is a great sport for people of all abilities and often times it feels out of reach,” said Wilson Dippo, Development Coach for CAF. “Opening these doors up and saying come ski with us out here is all people need.”

CAF provided several grants for travel to some of the athletes. The clinic was also a chance for participants to learn from members of the U.S. Para Nordic Team.

I specifically come from the Challenged Athlete Foundation branch in Idaho,” said Dippo. “I work with the Paralympic Nordic Team as a development coach. So that’s part of why I leave Idaho to come out and do Nordic events like this one.”

Dippo says spots filled up quickly when registration opened up.

“We opened our registration for this and the flood gates opened. We had a ton of people register, which was really exciting and it showed there are people who want to do it when they’re showed there’s an opportunity.”

You can find more information about Challenged Athletes Foundation here.

