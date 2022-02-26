Vegas pizza joint dumps Russian vodka, sells F Putin shots to help Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown Las Vegas pizza joint announced it will offer a unique way to donate towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, Evel Pie said that starting Saturday, it is destroying all of its Russian vodka bottles and replacing them with Ukrainian vodka.

In addition, the shop says it is selling $5 shots of the Ukrainian vodka with 100% of the proceeds going to humanitarian relief efforts operating within Ukraine.

The announcement from Evel Pie comes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

Evel Pie said in the post that it is calling on all bar owners around the world to follow suit.

