Advertisement

Vegas pizza joint dumps Russian vodka, sells F Putin shots to help Ukraine

Evel Pie in Las Vegas.
Evel Pie in Las Vegas.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Caitlyn Lilly/KVVU
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown Las Vegas pizza joint announced it will offer a unique way to donate towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, Evel Pie said that starting Saturday, it is destroying all of its Russian vodka bottles and replacing them with Ukrainian vodka.

In addition, the shop says it is selling $5 shots of the Ukrainian vodka with 100% of the proceeds going to humanitarian relief efforts operating within Ukraine.

The announcement from Evel Pie comes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

Evel Pie said in the post that it is calling on all bar owners around the world to follow suit.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
Six condos damaged in Stead fire
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car

Latest News

Catherine Cortez Masto visits Sparks business
Sen. Cortez Masto Visits Sparks Business
Sports Caravan, 2/25: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 2/25: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 2/25: Part Two
Sports Caravan, 2/25: Part Two
2-25-22
Sports Caravan, 2/25: Part One