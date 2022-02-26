Traner Middle School leaders clean up Pat Baker Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For one local middle school, February is Kindness Month where students are encouraged to get out into the community to make it a better place.

Friday afternoon, students from Traner Middle School headed out to Pat Baker Park for a park cleanup.

Students from Traner Middle School’s leadership class picked up rakes and shovels to help beautify the park. Cleaning included picking up trash, scraping frozen ice off the ground and clearing old shrubbery.

“We’re trying to clean everything up for this park, and for all the animals. We’d like to make a better park and a better world,” said sixth-grader Fergi Ramirez.

The school partnered with local non-profit Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful for the event.

This cleanup is the latest effort by Traner Middle School’s student leadership program. In celebration of Kindness Month, the students also raised more than $200 in donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, collected food for the Northern Nevada Food Bank and wrote thank you cards to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Renown Hospital.

School administrators say they hope this is just the beginning and look forward to their students continuing to do good in their community.

