Sports Caravan, 2/25

2-25-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:18 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After two incredibly difficult years away, we celebrated the long-awaited return of Nevada’s state basketball tournaments on the season finale of the Sports Caravan.

With the 2A and 5A tourneys going down at Lawlor Events Center, we’ve got highlights from all eight semifinal games - including both teams from Incline and Douglas seeking to reach championship Saturday.

We want to thank you for rocking with the Caravan all season long. It was a thrill to have high school basketball back and we feel fortunate to be able to share Friday nights with you!

We’ll see you in the Fall for football season!

