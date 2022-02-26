Senator Cortez Masto visits Sparks business to promote American manufacturing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Senator Catherine Cortez Masto visited Via Seating in Sparks Friday. She spotlighted the business to discuss the importance of producing and buying made-in-America products.

“We are surrounded by this incredible product,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This company that’s been in this area since 1987 and has just been able to grow and expand and has a product that, in this day of age, is sustainable, durable, and of high quality.”

The Senator also spoke on the importance of supporting businesses like this because they keep good paying manufacturing jobs in the U.S. and help address supply chain shortages.

“If we can build the essential components and products that we need here, for so many of our products like cars and other things, we’re able to actually address the supply chain issue.”

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which was supported by Senator Cortez Masto and passed through the Senate last year, aims to provide more incentives for companies to produce materials here in the U.S..

“Part of that focus in those investments is to address what we see with the supply chain issues right now and untangle them. At the same time, we shouldn’t beholden to other countries. This country should be at the forefront of this economic competition when it comes to building American and buying American.”

That bill may also help businesses like Via Seating.

“That can only help us. We’re American made and we dissemble and build our products here in Nevada,” said Chase Hepler, President and CEO at Via Seating. “So any possible changes in legislation that can help us, we welcome.”

They currently employ 120 people in Sparks and offer a large variety of chairs.

“We’re proud to be manufacturers here in Nevada,” said Hepler. “We think it’s a great business community and it’s important that we make chairs here in the states. Chairs are made all over the world, but the fact that we can make the quality and the comfort and the durability that we make with these products and design and deliver them is critical.”

