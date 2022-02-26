Advertisement

Nevada casinos report 11th month of $1 billion in winnings

In this June 24, 2021, photo, a dealer distributes cards to gamblers at Resorts World Las Vegas...
In this June 24, 2021, photo, a dealer distributes cards to gamblers at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos continued setting revenue records in January. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, reported an 11th straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings — even topping results from two years ago, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada casinos continued setting revenue records in January.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Friday reported an 11th straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings - even topping results from two years ago, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Board senior analyst Michael Lawton called the results a pleasant surprise during a month that saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant and airline flight cancellations due to severe weather across the U.S.

At Harry Reid International Airport, officials reported monthly passenger traffic more than doubled from a year ago but was still down about 1 million compared with January 2020.

