Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity sues over ownership, assets

Rick Harrison, who appears on the television show Pawn Stars, arrives for a reception for...
Rick Harrison, who appears on the television show Pawn Stars, arrives for a reception for Senators and their spouses in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Washington. Harrison is being sued by his mother in a dispute over family assets and ownership of the pawn shop featured on the long-running reality TV show. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik,File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:37 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - “Pawn Stars” celebrity Rick Harrison is being sued by his mother in a dispute over family assets and ownership of the Las Vegas business featured on the long-running reality TV show.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the lawsuit filed Thursday in Nevada state court on behalf of 81-year-old Joanne Harrison names her son, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and several business entities as defendants.

Rick Harrison tells the newspaper the allegations are false and he thinks his mother is being manipulated by others for their personal gain.

The breach-of-contract lawsuit alleges that Joanne Harrison has a 49% share in the business, but that Rick Harrison has failed to provide her with a complete accounting.

