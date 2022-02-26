Advertisement

Agency expedites listing decision for rare toad in Nevada

Dixie Valley toad
Dixie Valley toad(Kris Urquhart/Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed in a settlement with environmentalists to decide by April 4 whether a rare toad warrants endangered species protection next to a geothermal plant being built in Nevada.

The agency lawyers signed the agreement this week with a conservation group that has filed a related lawsuit to block construction of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s project about 100 miles east of Reno.

The Center for Biological Diversity and a Nevada tribe won a court order last month temporarily blocking the plant. But the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals stayed that order Feb. 4 pending full consideration of Ormat’s appeal, and the company broke ground last week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

Dixie Valley toad
9th Circuit lifts 90-day ban at geothermal plant in Nevada
The Dixie Meadows is located in Churchill County.
Judge stops construction on Nevada geothermal project
Dixie Valley toad
Lawsuit seeks to block 2 geothermal power plants in Nevada

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
Six condos damaged in Stead fire
Brenda C. Vallez
Woman faces up to 15 years in prison for second felony DUI conviction

Latest News

Rick Harrison, who appears on the television show Pawn Stars, arrives for a reception for...
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity sues over ownership, assets
UNR sheep
UNR Sheep Breed Could Have International Impact
In this June 24, 2021, photo, a dealer distributes cards to gamblers at Resorts World Las Vegas...
Nevada casinos report 11th month of $1 billion in winnings
Reno Rafter 7 sheep at UNR's Great Basin Research and Extension Center
UNR’s new sheep breed: Hardy and soft
Traner Middle School students clean up Pat Baker Park.
Traner Middle School leaders clean up Pat Baker Park