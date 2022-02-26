Advertisement

65-year-old man missing, last seen in Verdi area

Rand Owen
Rand Owen(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Rand Owen, 65, last seen by his family Feb. 17 alongside U.S. 40 in Verdi.

Owen has a medical condition that makes his family fear for his welfare, the sheriff’s office said.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray, hooded sweatshirt, the sheriff’s office said. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be seen at the Gold Ranch Casino and is known to walk between Verdi and Reno.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 775-785-9276.

