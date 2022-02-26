Advertisement

$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. (SOURCE: KCAL, KCBS, SANTA ANA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California are searching for the person who stole $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.

They believe it was a manager at the warehouse where the tests were being stored.

Detectives in Santa Ana say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta diverted shipments of valuable COVID tests to his home at the peak of the omicron surge.

“It is our understanding it’s about at least a million dollars worth of COVID tests,” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

He has since disappeared, and the tests are also gone.

“Beginning Dec. 30 up until Feb. 7, he was essentially going into some of their databases at work and routing some of the COVID tests to his home,” Lopez said.

Officials say Peralta got access because he was the COVID clinic warehouse manager in Santa Ana.

The nationally known company ships COVID-19 tests to popup testing sites, clinics and schools.

According to detectives, 100 separate shipments of the highly sought after tests arrived at Peralta’s Santa Ana house from multiple COVID clinic warehouses.

“And if we kind of backtrack Dec. 30 through Feb. 7, that was kind of the time where people were looking for tests, so it seems like it was at a time where it was in high demand, absolutely,” Lopez said.

An employee at the Santa Ana warehouse had no comment.

Police are hoping someone can tip them off to the whereabouts of Peralta and the tests.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
Six condos damaged in Stead fire
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
72-year-old woman dies after hit by own car

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russian troops zero in on Kyiv as 150,000 Ukrainians flee
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Inyo County wildfire fully contained
Washoe County Sheriff's badge
65-year-old man found and is safe
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge