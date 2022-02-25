We’re seeing a new battlefield in Ukraine, Cyberspace

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -What we’re seeing in Ukraine is a mix of warfare as we knew it in the 20th century--ground troops, aerial attacks-- and the new cyberwarfare battlefield of the 21st century. And this new kind of warfare could potentially affect us at home.

It’s a new kind of conflict and you can watch it play out in real time on one of several sites. It’s happening globally and the aggressors are most often criminal organizations.

“This isn’t anything new,” says local cybersecurity consultant Michael Kanet of ITNeworks, “but this is the first time to my knowledge that it’s been coupled with your traditional warfare with boots on the ground.”

And in this case, the cyberattacks began weeks before the physical invasion, and Kanet says, is continuing. “Potentially they took their banking system offline today. There are reports of their ATM’s not functioning. I even saw one report of a virus going around deleting data off computers.”

In this case, the criminal activity is state-sponsored with all the resources of nationhood behind it. The target is infrastructure, but unlike conventional warfare, the aim is to disable, not destroy. For an invader intent on occupation, that can make sense.

“I can’t speak to Putin’s mind,” says Kanet, “but I would imagine they want to make it part of Russia again. So going in and bombing and destroying everything would then, I think, make it difficult to occupy it.”

The president did not order any offensive cyber attacks as part of our response, but that or an attack on the US by Russia is a possibility if things escalate. We saw what that could mean with the ransomware attack on a pipeline serving the Southeast. It disrupted fuel supplies for days. Kanet says that kind of attack may find more vulnerable targets than an attack on our government.

“There were vulnerabilities on the computer systems for that pipeline that were used to exploit, to load ransomware those systems and take them offline. That’s where our big vulnerability is with individual organizations, especially those that help utilities and infrastructure, those types of systems being taken offline.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.