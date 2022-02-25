Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with Churchill County murder

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a Churchill County man who was found dead inside a travel trailer.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Sean Green was found dead on March 26, 2020 in a trailer at 71 Rio Vista Drive. Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believed he had been murdered.

Investigators determined Robert Collins and Torri Gibbs were suspects in Green’s death.

Collins was taken into custody in Kansas and extradited back to Fallon to stand trial and is currently being held without bail in the Churchill County Detention Facility.    

Gibbs was taken into custody in Lyon County and is also awaiting trial at the Churchill County Detention Center. She is being held without bail.

