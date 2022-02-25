Therapy dogs help relieve stress for UNR students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Counseling services at the University of Nevada, Reno partnered with therapy dog organizations to help ease the stress of UNR students.

The program, “Take 5 to stay Pawsitive,” is every other Thursday between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Knowledge Center Breezeway.

University administrators say it’s to encourage students to take care of their mental health.

“There’s a big stigma around mental health and what we wanted to do is go out into the campus community and just offer an opportunity for students to learn about us, interact, and just recognize that taking care of your mental health is important” Carla Franich, UNR program director of outreach.

Studies have shown that interacting with an animal can reduce blood pressure, relieve stress, reduce loneliness and improve your mood.

“Me, and I think everyone you see walk by, just starts to smile as soon as you see these dogs they’re absolutely the cutest, and having them want to be pet by you just makes you feel so special like the chosen one” said Giselle Tizintzun, a second-year business student at UNR.

Tizintzun says she stops by and hangs with the pups as often as she can, because after intense test days, the dogs help her relax and destress.

To learn more about “Take 5 to Stay Pawsitive” or the University’s Counseling Services you can head over to https://www.unr.edu/counseling.

