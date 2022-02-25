RSJ students holding summit during national PR competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Public relations students at the Reynold’s School of Journalism at the University of Nevada Reno are competing in the Bateman Case Study Competition. It’s a competition held by the Public Relations Society of America. It includes teams from all across the nation, all with the goal of researching and implementing PR campaigns for a specific client. This year, that client is the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

The campaign held by the students is called Lowdown on Lymphoma.

“It really started with all brainstorming,” said Olive Giner, the Project Manager. “We were just spit balling ideas for a couple weeks and once we found something that we liked, we hunkered down. There are six of us on the team, so we split into different areas.”

They’ve also partnered with the School of Public Health to help spread Lymphoma Awareness.

“It’s been shocking how many students have zero idea what Lymphoma is,” said Giner. “This is one of the most common types of blood cancer diagnosed in people our age. So it’s really important that we found a partner to help us reach our target audience.”

Zachary Woodring with the School of Public Heath is helping the team.

“It’s good for the community and also, just beyond Reno as well. Just kind of promoting that prevention aspect and getting the word out about Lymphoma is very important.”

A Summit is being held Thursday, February 24 from 6pm to 7pm at the Davidson building at UNR. You can also follow the campaign here.

