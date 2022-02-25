Advertisement

RSJ students holding summit during national PR competition

RSJ students working with students at the School of Public health in PR competition.
RSJ students working with students at the School of Public health in PR competition.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Public relations students at the Reynold’s School of Journalism at the University of Nevada Reno are competing in the Bateman Case Study Competition. It’s a competition held by the Public Relations Society of America. It includes teams from all across the nation, all with the goal of researching and implementing PR campaigns for a specific client. This year, that client is the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

The campaign held by the students is called Lowdown on Lymphoma.

“It really started with all brainstorming,” said Olive Giner, the Project Manager. “We were just spit balling ideas for a couple weeks and once we found something that we liked, we hunkered down. There are six of us on the team, so we split into different areas.”

They’ve also partnered with the School of Public Health to help spread Lymphoma Awareness.

“It’s been shocking how many students have zero idea what Lymphoma is,” said Giner. “This is one of the most common types of blood cancer diagnosed in people our age. So it’s really important that we found a partner to help us reach our target audience.”

Zachary Woodring with the School of Public Heath is helping the team.

“It’s good for the community and also, just beyond Reno as well. Just kind of promoting that prevention aspect and getting the word out about Lymphoma is very important.”

A Summit is being held Thursday, February 24 from 6pm to 7pm at the Davidson building at UNR. You can also follow the campaign here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
Six condos damaged in Stead fire
Brenda C. Vallez
Woman faces up to 15 years in prison for second felony DUI conviction

Latest News

A Take 5 to stay Pawsitive therapy dog at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Therapy dogs help relieve stress for UNR students
Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Program encourages girls to go into engineering
Girls and engineering
Introducing Girls to Engineering
Therapy Dogs at UNR
Therapy Dogs Go To UNR
Wilfire burn scars
Homeowners Near Burn Scars May Want Flood Insurance