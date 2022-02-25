Nevada Craft Beverage passport available starting Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) and Made in Nevada have partnered to create the first Nevada Craft Beverage Passport.

The passport highlights establishments statewide and features more than 30 Nevada craft beverage makers throughout the state. The venture encourages individuals over 21 years of age to visit and support participating locations. Passports will be available at all participating locations on Friday, Feb. 25.

A special launch event will be held at IMBIB Custom Brews in Reno at 785 E. 2nd Street at 3:00 p.m. A remote celebration will be held at CraftHaus Brewery in the Arts District of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Craft Beverage Passport is a guide to a fun, educational and rewarding time exploring Nevada’s craft beverage establishments. All participants in the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport make their brewed, distilled or fermented beverages locally, and locations using locally sourced agriculture ingredients are highlighted. Each participating establishment has their own page in the passport with information about their craft beverages, a section to take notes and a designated space to mark the visit with a stamp.

Stamps for the 2022 passport can only be collected through Dec. 31, 2022. The more locations stamped, the bigger the prize passport holders can redeem at the end of the year. Some locations are also offering drink and product specials for passport holders.

View the full list of participating locations where passports can be picked up at //agri.nv.gov/passport.

