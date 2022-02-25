Movie Minute: New movies released, old TV shows get a reboot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The two biggest theatrical releases this weekend are Cyrano and Studio 666.

A classic story gets a musical-movie debut. Cyrano stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. The movie is about the love Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage) has for the illustrious, Roxanne (Bennett). While Cyrano can dazzle audiences with his “ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay,” he struggles to find himself worthy of love due to his appearance. Instead, he offers to help his friend, Christian (Harrison), win Roxanne’s heart and in turn, Christian will teach Cyrano how to be “handsome.”

Studio 666 pledges to be everything you could want in a cheesy, rock-n-roll, horror-comedy starring not great actors but rather great musicians. Though not likely to win any awards, Studio 666 hopes to win the popular vote by getting The Foo Fighters’ fans in the door. The film is set in the same haunted house where the rock group actually did record their latest album. The story is essentially a fantastical take on the making of that album complete while ghosts, ghouls and other nefarious creatures that’ll haunt your nightmares.

Another comedy to be released on Netflix Friday is the latest installment in the Madea franchise. Tyler Perry’s: A Madea Homecoming debuts on Netflix Feb. 25. This time the wise-cracking, no-sass-taking grandma is determined to make her grandson’s college graduation celebration a success. But inevitably, mischief occurs and Madea must teach everyone a lesson.

There are two new shows premiering on streaming platforms this week that are also getting a lot of buzz. \

Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix picks up 150 years after The History Channel’s Vikings series. The year is 1002 AD and the King of England orders the St. Brice’s Day massacre to rid the world of Vikings, who were divided at that time between paganism and Christianity. The outside threat brings all the Vikings together to save their people. The show stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Caroline Henderson.

Lastly, the first two episodes of Louder and Prouder are now streaming on Disney+. The Proud Family reboot is the perfect show for fans of the original Disney Channel series and the next generation of fans. The show picks up with Penny Proud as a teenager who is going through many of the same issues facing teenagers today. The show was groundbreaking in the early 2000s and plans to be so again in 2022. There are multiple LGBTQ+ characters, including a non-conforming trendsetter, voiced by E.J. Johnson. Most of the original voice actors are also back including Tommy Davidson, Kyla Pratt, Karen Malina White, Jo Marie Payton and Keke Palmer. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

