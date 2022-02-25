Advertisement

Lawsuit aims to block Nevada school voucher petition drive

A sign announces that the Las Vegas Academy is closed, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas....
A sign announces that the Las Vegas Academy is closed, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. A battle over getting a school vouchers question before voters in Nevada is returning to state court, with a lawsuit aiming to block the state's top elections official from putting measures on the ballot to let parents use state money to pay for private school tuition. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:22 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A battle over getting a school vouchers question before voters in Nevada is returning to state court.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday aims to block the state’s top elections official from putting measures on the 2022 ballot to let parents use state money to pay for private school tuition.

Two well-known top officials at the philanthropic Rogers Foundation - Chairwoman Beverly Rogers and CEO Rory Reid - say they aim to stop the Education Freedom PAC from trying to collect the almost 141,000 voter signatures needed for the initiatives.

Education Freedom leader Erin Phillips didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages. She has said that litigation was expected and wouldn’t stop her group’s effort.

