Advertisement

Greenland ice is melting faster than previously thought, new study says

A study shows Greenland's ice is melting far faster than previously thought.
A study shows Greenland's ice is melting far faster than previously thought.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The ice in Greenland is melting faster than previously thought.

Scientists with the University of Cambridge say new research shows the ice sheet covering Greenland is melting rapidly at its base.

Some parts are losing five or six centimeters of ice a day.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest in the world. It’s already the biggest single contributor to global sea level rise.

Scientists say the water and ice currently going into the ocean could have serious ramifications for the sea level.

The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
Six condos damaged in Stead fire
Brenda C. Vallez
Woman faces up to 15 years in prison for second felony DUI conviction

Latest News

Rick Harrison, who appears on the television show Pawn Stars, arrives for a reception for...
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity sues over ownership, assets
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
UNR sheep
UNR Sheep Breed Could Have International Impact
In this June 24, 2021, photo, a dealer distributes cards to gamblers at Resorts World Las Vegas...
Nevada casinos report 11th month of $1 billion in winnings
Reno Rafter 7 sheep at UNR's Great Basin Research and Extension Center
UNR’s new sheep breed: Hardy and soft