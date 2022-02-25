FEMA warns of importance of flood insurance near burn scars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After last year’s devastating fire season in California last year, FEMA is urging people who live near burn scars to look into getting flood insurance.

“With the ground being charred and barren, it’s unable to absorb water,” said Jeff Jackson, Deputy Assistant Administrator, Federal Insurance at FEMA. “So all that vegetation that normally, in a particular area, helps soak up that water and keep flash flooding from happening, it’s all gone.”

Jackson says the impacts of these wild fires can last up to 5 years. Here in Northern Nevada, there are always concerns of flooding following winters with a lot of snow.

“We want everyone to learn the flood risk of their property,” said Jackson. “Just from day to day and the way you can do that is to just contact your insurance agent.”

Policy pricing is based on the characteristics of your property. That includes things like elevation, nearby Topography, and distance from a water source. The policies offered through FEMA are yearly and take 30 days to go into effect.

