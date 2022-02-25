Advertisement

Deputies issue 43 ‘second chances’ during annual campaign

2-14-22
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Raising awareness and giving drivers a second chance.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued 43 “Second Chances Tickets” during the agency’s third donation awareness partnership with Donor Network West.

From Feb. 14 (National Donor Day) through Feb. 20, deputies were allowed to give drivers who were registered organ donors and who were pulled over for minor traffic violations a warning as opposed to a fine.

In addition, Deputy Sheriffs were allowed to give drivers who were not registered organ donors a second chance in exchange for their serious consideration of becoming a registered organ donor.

The program was designed to educate Washoe County residents about organ, eye, and tissue donation, and encourage more people to register as organ donors.

Of the 43 second chances given – 39 drivers were in violation of speeding, five drivers failed to obey a traffic control device (example: stop sign, lane lines), one driver was using a cell phone, and one had a cracked windshield. A driver may have more than one violation observed during the traffic investigation, making it possible that one warning was given for multiple violations.

Thirty-two of the drivers who received a second chance were registered organ donors. Eleven drivers were not registered organ donors, but they committed to consider organ donation moving forward.

The Second Chances program was conducted in partnership with Donor Network West, the federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization responsible for facilitating the recovery of organs, eyes and tissues in northern Nevada and northern California.

There are more than 600 Nevadans currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant and more than 100,000 people waiting nationwide, the sheriff’s office said. About 20 people die every day because the organ they need was not donated in time.

