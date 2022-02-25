Baker’s Mark: Oreo cake pops that’ll make your eyes and taste buds... pop!

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cake pops are classic, but they can be tricky. Cayla Alu, the baker behind The Confectioner’s Cookie Jar, stopped by Morning Break to share some of her secrets to making these fan-favorite treats.

Crumble your cake either using a food processor or your hands until you have a lumpy flour consistency.

Add in your crumbled Oreo pieces and mix them in with the crumbled cake.

Put your chocolate chips into a bowl and set aside; heat your cream or milk in a pan until it just starts to bubble on the edges.

Then remove from heat and pour directly over the chocolate chips; let it sit for 5 minutes.

Stir your chocolate chip mixture until a smooth ganache is achieved.

Pour it over your cake crumble in small portions and using either a spatula or your hands mix it together.

Add as much ganache as you need to achieve a slightly wet mixture that holds its shape when you roll it into a ball.

Roll out however many cake balls you want/need and place them on a parchment lined cookie sheet.

Melt your chocolate wafers in a bowl or coffee mug in the microwave, following the melting instructions on the bag.

Take a lollipop stick and dip just the end in your melted chocolate and then carefully push the dipped end into the cake ball and put it back on the cookie sheet.

Repeat for each cake ball; place the cookie sheet in the freezer for approximately 5 minutes; then, immediately remove. You just want to cool them enough for the chocolate and the cake to set.

Individually dip each cake ball into your melted chocolate wafers and gently swirl it around until the excess has dripped off. This is also the time you want to add sprinkles as they will stick much better before the chocolate dries.

Decorate as desired; let the chocolate harden and set at room temperature.