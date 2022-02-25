3 notable equines added to Saturday’s horse adoption

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two years ago, we caught up with a group of teen girls training horses for the 4H BLM Wild Horse Adoption Program. One of those horses was a yearling named Finn. HIs trainer at the time was Chloe Young.

All grown up and a freshman at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, she remembers Finn well. “He has a bubbly personality,” says Chloe. “He’s a very funny character of a horse. Open to meeting everyone. He is very brave,” she says. Finn was successfully adopted back in the summer of 2020.

But through a series of events, we found him at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center with other wild horses.

Some horses here are saddle-trained, others are in the process. This weekend 16 of them along with Finn will be adopted out to a good home.

Finn however will be the only horse halter-trained exclusively--meaning he will need more work to get a rider on his back.

“He has some basics,” says Hank Curry, head trainer of the program. “I don’t know how big he is going to be...he’s too small for my guys here....he’s only a three-year-old,” he says of Finn.

Finn is only three. The rest of the horses here are five and six years old and trained by the inmates.

Two of the horses are mares. For the first time in several years females are in the program. Craig Kenison has worked with Jolene for seven months and says he noticed a difference with her and training a male counterpart.

“If I am precise and communicate what I want, she is super willing and is always going to give it to me,” he says of Jolene.

First time trainer Cameron Artis took over the training on Dolly less than two months ago. With nothing to compare her to, he says he just knows Dolly will make a great horse.

“She trots, she does everything as expected. As I ask of her,” says Artis.

Both Kenison and Artis say their ultimate wish is to get their horses into a loving home where they can take their riders on plenty of adventures.

While the horses have learned much in the last seven months, the two trainers say they’ve gained knowledge about themselves in the process.

